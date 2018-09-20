  • search

10 things to know about S-400 missiles that India will purchase from Russia

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 18: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the negotiations for the S-400 were in a "conclusive stage." India's decision to buy Russia's S-400 missile system has left the US uncomfortable. The US had made it fairly clear that defence ties between India and the US could be impacted if New Delhi goes ahead with the purchase of S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems.

    S-400 missile system
    S-400 missile system

    India will go ahead with its purchase from Russia despite the possibility of sanctions looming large. On one hand, India wants these missiles to strengthen defence capabilities, but at the same time does not want to sour relations with the US. India is hopeful that the Trump administration would grant an exemption to India under CAATSA, which may come into effect if India goes ahead with the purchase of S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems from Russia.

    Here are the 10 important things about S-400 Triumf air defence missile system that you must know:

    • S-400 Triumf is one of the world's most advanced air defence systems that can simultaneously track numerous incoming objects - all kinds of aircraft, missiles and UAVs - in a radius of a few hundred kilometres and launch appropriate missiles to neutralise them. 
    • The S-400 was developed as an upgrade of the S-300 series of surface-to-air missile systems. 
    • The S-400 Triumph air defence system integrates a multifunction radar, autonomous detection and targeting systems, anti-aircraft missile systems, launchers, and command and control centre.
    • The S-400 air defence missile system uses four new missile types in addition to the missiles of the S-300PMU system. 
    • The S-400 Triumph also launches 9M96E and 9M96E2 medium range ground-to-air missiles. Designed for direct impact, the missiles can strike fast moving targets such as fighter aircraft with a high hit probability.
    •  The highly automated S-400 has radars that can pick up an incoming object up to a 1,000 kilometres away, track several dozen incoming objects simultaneously, distribute the targets to appropriate missile systems and ensure a high success rate.
    • It has been in service with the Russian Armed Forces since 2007.
    • The S-400 was described by The Economist in 2017 as "one of the best air-defence systems currently made."
    • S-400's comparable missile system, US made MIM-104 Patriot, is losing market to the Russian weapon system across the globe.
    • The S-400 is two-times more effective than previous Russian air defence systems and can be deployed within five minutes.

    Read more about:

    russia defence s 400 missiles

    Story first published: Thursday, September 20, 2018, 5:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 20, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue