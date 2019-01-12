  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    10% reservation for economically weak gets President’s nod, becomes law

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 12: Ten per cent of government jobs will now be reserved for the economically weaker sections from upper castes as President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to a historic bill passed by parliament this week.

    Ram Nath Kovind

    The notification said the legislation will be known as the Constitution (One Hundred and Third Amendment) Act, 2019 and that it shall come into force on such date as the Centre notifies.

    On Wednesday, Parliament had approved amending the Constitution to provide 10 per cent reservation to general category poor in jobs and education. The quota will be over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation to SCs, STs and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

    Also Read Are you eligible for the 10 per cent quota

    The Bill, which was introduced by Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot, was passed with 165 votes in favour while seven voted against it in Rajya Sabha.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the bill to give 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education to the general category poor will boost the "self-confidence of new India", asserting that existing quota policy for SCs, STs and OBCs is as strong as it was and will remain so.

    The government further assured that reservation to SC, ST and OBCs will not be touched by the amendment and opposition parties should have supported the legislation without any ifs and buts.

    Read more about:

    poor general category ram nath kovind quota

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue