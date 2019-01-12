10% reservation for economically weak gets President’s nod, becomes law

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 12: Ten per cent of government jobs will now be reserved for the economically weaker sections from upper castes as President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to a historic bill passed by parliament this week.

The notification said the legislation will be known as the Constitution (One Hundred and Third Amendment) Act, 2019 and that it shall come into force on such date as the Centre notifies.

On Wednesday, Parliament had approved amending the Constitution to provide 10 per cent reservation to general category poor in jobs and education. The quota will be over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation to SCs, STs and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The Bill, which was introduced by Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot, was passed with 165 votes in favour while seven voted against it in Rajya Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the bill to give 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education to the general category poor will boost the "self-confidence of new India", asserting that existing quota policy for SCs, STs and OBCs is as strong as it was and will remain so.

The government further assured that reservation to SC, ST and OBCs will not be touched by the amendment and opposition parties should have supported the legislation without any ifs and buts.