10% quota for upper caste poor: 'Historic,' says BJP; 'election gimmick,' counters Congress
New Delhi, Jan 7: The central government has cleared a 10 per cent quota in jobs and educational institutions for economically weaker sections. The decision comes months before the government's tenure is to end and the country heads into election mode.
The proposed reservation will be over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation enjoyed by the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and the Other Backward Classes, taking the total reservation up to 60 per cent.
The constitutional amendment bill would be required as the Constitution does not provide for reservation on the ground of economic conditions. It envisages amendment to the Articles 5 and 6.
Main opposition party the Congress has called it an "election gimmick"; Dalit leader Ramdas Athawale described the decision "a masterstroke".
Congress calls it election gimmick
Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the government did not think about this for four years and eight months and brought this just months before the model code of conduct coming into effect.
"Why did you not think of this for four years and eight months? So obviously thought of as election gimmick three months before the model code. You know that you cannot exceed 50 per cent maxima so it is done only to posture that you tried," he said in a tweet.
Modi govt has suddenly woken up to woes of economically poor: Congress
Congress party has always supported every step for reservation and extending support to the economically poorest poor sections of the society bereft of cast, community or creed.
We will continue to support any step that provides opportunity and employment to the economically backward sections of the society. The truth, however, is that in last 4 years and 8 months, Modi government has suddenly woken up to the woes of economically poor.. it raises questions on the intent of the Modi government: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
‘Masterstroke, more sixers to come’, says Athwale
Union minister for social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athawale termed it as a masterstroke. "It is a masterstroke, but many strokes are still pending. Modi is a strong batsman there will be many sixes and fours," Athawale said after the Union Cabinet cleared the proposal on reservation.