    10 political parties move SC over use of VVPAT in LS polls

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 14: Over ten political parties have approached the Supreme Court over the use of VVPATs in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    10 political parties move SC over use of VVPAT in LS polls

    The SC has said that it would hear the petitions tomorrow. The petitioners include, Chandrababu Naidu, Arvind Kejriwal, Sharad Pawar, K C Venugopal, Sharad Yadav, Ajit Singh, Akhilesh Yadav among others.

    The petitioners are seeking verification of 50 per cent votes by paper trials before the declaration of the results of upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

    Meanwhile the opposition parties will meet here on Friday to discuss the issue. The court said that it would hear the petitions on Friday.

