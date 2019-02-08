  • search
    10 policemen trapped as avalanche strikes J&K's Kulgam district

    By Pti
    |

    Srinagar, Feb 07: At least 10 policemen were feared trapped inside their post after an avalanche struck Kulgam district near the Jawahar Tunnel on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Thursday evening, police said.

    Image tweeted b ANI

    The avalanche hit the north portal of Jawahar Tunnel on the Qazigund side, a police official said. While 10 policemen posted at the post near the tunnel were reported safe, 10 others are believed to be trapped, he said.

    "Police rescue teams and other concerned agencies have been rushed to the site," he added.

    Kashmir valley has been witnessing heavy snowfall since Wednesday with Kulgam district in south Kashmir receiving maximum precipitation in the last 24 hours.

    Some places in the district have received as much as five feet snow, officials said. The Snow and Avalanche Studies Establishment has issued an avalanche warning of varying degrees to 16 of the 22 districts in Jammu and Kashmir for the next 24 hours.

    High danger avalanche warning has been issued to Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Kulgam and Kupwara districts in the valley, while medium danger warning was issued to Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Reasi, Doda, Kishtwar, Udhampur and Leh districts. A low danger warning was issued for Kargil district.

    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 1:07 [IST]
