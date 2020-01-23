  • search
Trending Republic Day Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    10% quota to West UP candidates: Minister warns Jamia, JNU protesters

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 23: Offering an ultimate 'cure' for protesting students, Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan sought a 10 per cent reservation for West UP students in Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia.

    "I request (Defence Minister) Rajnath Singh-ji. Those at JNU and Jamia who shout anti-national slogans, there is only one cure for them. Have 10 per cent quota from western UP...everyone will be cured and nothing else will be needed," Sanjeev Balyan said at a rally in Meerut.

    10% quota to West UP candidates: Ministers warns Jamia, JNU protesters
    Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan

    Protesters have hit street since last month against the new citizenship law that they say discriminates against the minority Muslim community.

    'Try implementing CAA, NRC in your chronology': Prashant Kishor to Amit Shah

    Violence broke out at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia university last month during a protest against the citizenship law; the police were accused of using excessive force on students.

    Earlier this month, masked goons with armed rods entered the campus and attacked students and destroyed University property.

    The JNU Students Union has alleged the role of BJP's student wing ABVP in the violence, while the ABVP alleges the role of the Union president and SFI leader Aishe Ghosh in instigating violence first.

      Kangana Ranaut says pro-mercy Indira Jaising raises sons like the rapists| OneIndia News

      More than 39 students and professors were injured in the violence.

      Hundreds take out anti-CAA candle light march from Jamia Millia gate to Shaheen Bagh

      In a shocking statement, Balyan had alleged that the children who were a part of the Anti-CAA protests in Muzaffarnagar came from Madrasas.

      The protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 20, in Muzaffarnagar, took a violent turn with protesters resorting to stone-pelting. Balyan has urged to conduct a probe on why the children aged 12-18 were involved in the protests.

      More JNU News

      Read more about:

      jnu jnu protests jamia millia islamia west bengal

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X