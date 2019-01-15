  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    10 per cent quota to be implemented from academic year 2019: Javadekar

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 15: Union Human Resource Development Minister, Prakash Javadekar said 10 per cent reservation quota for economically-weaker sections will be implemented in all educational institutions from the academic year 2019.

    Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. File photo
    Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. File photo

    The constitutional provision to provide 10 per cent reservation in government jobs and education to the economically backward section in the general category has come into force on Monday, a government notification said.

    The Constitution (103 Amendment) Act, 2019 received the assent of the President on Saturday.

    Also read: PM Modi attacks LDF, UDF over Sabarimala and Triple talaq issue

    "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Constitution (One Hundred and Third Amendment) Act, 2019, the Central government hereby appoints January 14 as the date on which the provision of the said Act shall come into force," a gazette notification by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment read.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    prakash javadekar reservation constitution

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 20:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue