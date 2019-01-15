10 per cent quota to be implemented from academic year 2019: Javadekar

New Delhi, Jan 15: Union Human Resource Development Minister, Prakash Javadekar said 10 per cent reservation quota for economically-weaker sections will be implemented in all educational institutions from the academic year 2019.

The constitutional provision to provide 10 per cent reservation in government jobs and education to the economically backward section in the general category has come into force on Monday, a government notification said.

The Constitution (103 Amendment) Act, 2019 received the assent of the President on Saturday.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Constitution (One Hundred and Third Amendment) Act, 2019, the Central government hereby appoints January 14 as the date on which the provision of the said Act shall come into force," a gazette notification by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment read.

