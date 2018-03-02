Chhattisgarh: 10 naxals killed in encounter with security forces, weapons recovered

In an encounter between security forces and Naxals, at least 10 naxals have been killed in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Friday. The joint operation was carried out by Telangana Police and Chhattisgarh Police. The gun battle, which started in the early hours lasted till 7 a.m. Also, one policeman was injured in the encounter.

A senior cadre of Maoist party Hari Bushan is suspected among those killed in the encounter that took place at Pujari Kanker forest area, reports The Hindu.

A cache of weapons was recovered from the encounter site, Garg said. "It was a joint operation by the Chhattisgarh and Telangana Police.

DM Awasthi, Special DG (Naxal Operations), told ANI about the operation.

According to the initial reports, the bodies of the slain naxals is being shifted to Bhadrachalam Hospital for post-mortem. The identity of killed Naxals was not immediately known, but security agencies believe some top Naxal leaders could be among those killed, officials told PTI.

On February 25, two Jawans of Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF) were wounded in the naxal attack. The injured included an assistant platoon commander. On February 18, two jawans were killed in an encounter between police and naxalites in Sukma district. The martyrs were associated with an STF and a DRG in the jawans.

(With agency inputs)

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.