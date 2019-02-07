  • search
    10 Naxals gunned down in Chhattisgarh, arms recovered

    Raipur, Feb 7: The security forces have reportedly gunned down 10 Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur. The Naxals were killed in an encounter with the security forces and 11 weapons are said to have been recovered.

    SP Bijapur told ANI that the team that gunned down Naxals comprosed of personnel from Special Task Force (STF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG).

    "10 Naxals neutralised in an encounter with STF and DRG in Bijapur, 11 weapons recovered," ANI quoted SP Bijapur Mohit Garg as saying.

    On February 3, A suspected woman naxal was killed and another injured in an encounter between security forces and ultras in Chhattisgarh. The Feb 3 skirmish took place in the forest of Rengaiguda village, around 450 kms from Raipur, under Polampalli police station limits when a joint team of security forces was returning after an area domination operation.

    On January 23, suspected Maoists shot dead three villagers in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on suspicion that their tip-off to police led to killing of 40 ultras in a massive operation in the region last year.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 13:18 [IST]
