    10 killed in Gujarat road accident: PM Modi condoles loss of lives

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 17: Ten people were killed and 16 injured when a mini-truck they were travelling in collided with another truck in Gujarat's Vadodara.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    "Saddened by the accident in Vadodara. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Praying that the injured recover soon. The administration is providing all possible assistance at the site of the accident," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

    The. Deceased were from Surat and were heading towards Pavagadh in Panchmahal district, Vadodara Police commissioner RB Brahmbhatt was cited as saying by news agency PTI. The injured have been shifted to hospital.

    Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani said on Twitter, "saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident near Vadodara. Instructed officials to do needful. May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls. Om Shanti."

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 18, 2020, 11:20 [IST]
