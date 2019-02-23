11 killed in explosion at factory in Bhadohi District

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bhadohi, Feb 23: At least 11 people were killed in an explosion at carpet factory in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi District on Saturday.

The explosion took place at the shop in Rohta Bazaar. The shop owner has been identified as Kaliyar Mansoori, district magistrate Rajendra Prasad said. The explosion led to the collapse of three houses and killed four people whose bodies have been brought out, he said.

Police say, 'The building was a carpet factory. We have information that fire-crackers were being made here illegally. Investigation is underway', according to news agency ANI.

Bhadohi: 10 people dead after an explosion in a two-storey building. Rescue operations underway. Police say, 'The building was a carpet factory. We have information that fire-crackers were being made here illegally. Investigation is underway'. pic.twitter.com/eCqXEuDir7 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 23, 2019