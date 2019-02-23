  • search
    10 killed in explosion at factory in Bhadohi District

    Bhadohi, Feb 23: At least 10 people were killed in an explosion at carpet factory in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi District on Saturday.

    10 killed in explosion at factory in Bhadohi District
    Representational Image

    The explosion took place at the shop in Rohta Bazaar. The shop owner has been identified as Kaliyar Mansoori, district magistrate Rajendra Prasad said. The explosion led to the collapse of three houses and killed four people whose bodies have been brought out, he said.

    Police say, 'The building was a carpet factory. We have information that fire-crackers were being made here illegally. Investigation is underway', according to news agency ANI.

