10 killed in Bihar as bus skids off elevated highway

At least 10 people, including two women and as many children, were killed when a bus skidded off an elevated highway and fell down here today, police said.

The mishap took place near Bhanaspatti village in Sitamarhi district when the bus, which was heading towards the adjoining town of Muzaffarpur, skidded and came crashing down from atop NH-77 this afternoon, station house officer Shivnarayan Ram said.

He said a number of passengers were injured and efforts were on to pull them out of the mangled bus, Ram added.

PTI

