10 killed as crane collapses in Visakhapatnam Shipyard

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Visakhapatnam, Aug 01: At least 10 people were crushed to death and one person was injured on Saturday after a crane collapsed in Andhra Pradesh.

AP Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy has directed Visakhapatnam District Collector and City Police Commissioner to take immediate action in the incident.

The incident was reported from Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam, DCP Suresh Babu confirmed.

The massive crane suddenly crumbled and crashed to the ground with a massive sound when the workers were carrying out an inspection of the crane used to carry equipment for shipbuilding.

"A new crane was being commissioned.Trial run was being conducted to bring it into full-scale operation. We've also ordered inquiry both from within Hindustan Shipyard and also a high-level committee from administration", says Vizag District Collector Vinay Chand.

#WATCH A crane collapses at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. 10 dead and 1 injured in the incident, says DCP Suresh Babu. pic.twitter.com/BOuz1PdJu3 — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2020

"Around 20 workers were said to be working on the inspection when the crane crashed. Some workers managed to run for safety, some others received injuries and at least 10 workers were crushed under the weight of the crane," a police official said.

According to the reports, three bodies were retrieved from under the debris of the crane and the remaining were believed to be crushed.

The rescue operations is going on by police with the help of shipyard staff.

"The injured workers are being shifted to the local hospitals," the police said.