10 killed, 28 injured due to thunderstorm in Uttar Pradesh

At least 10 people died and 28 others injured in Uttar Pradesh after thunderstorm lashed the region on Wednesday. Six people died in Sitapur, three in Gonda and one person succumbed in Faizabad.

According to IMD, strong dust raising winds of the order of 25-35 kmph likely to prevail over parts of northwest India including Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days.

On June 15, thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning very likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and East Uttar Pradesh.

On June 16, duststorm/ thunderstorm likely at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh.

It may be recalled that, on June 8, 26 people were killed in dust storms and lightning that struck parts of Uttar Pradesh.

