West Bengal: 1 dead, 9 injured in blast at Dum Dum Nagar Bazar, Minister blames RSS

Kolkata, Oct 2: One person succumbed to injuries and nine others wounded in a high-intensity explosion in Kolkata's Dum Dum's Nager Bazar area on Tuesday. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

CID bomb disposal squad and fire brigade have reached the spot. Bomb disposal squad is now collecting samples from the spot.

"It was a high-intensity blast. 4 people seriously injured, 6 injured. Found some iron nails but can't ascertain the cause of blast yet as there is no smell of gunpowder," news agency ANI quoted a police as saying.

Police have now ruled out gas cylinder explosion, calls it a bomb blast, but the nature of bomb not yet known.

Purnendu Basu, West Bengal Minister, said, " I think this type of blast is similar to the ones carried out by RSS elsewhere.'

However, BJP leader Mukul Roy denied minister's allegations. Ray said, " This is a false allegation. If they're sure of it get an NIA enquiry done. They have the habit of levelling false allegations. It is their political game."