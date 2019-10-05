10 injured in a grenade attack outside deputy commissioner's office in Anantnag

Mousumi Dash

Srinagar, Oct 05: At least ten persons were injured including a traffic policeman and a journalist in a grenade attack by terrorists outside Deputy Commissioner's office in Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Saturday, a police official said.

They hurled a grenade on a security patrol outside the heavily guarded complex in Anantnag town, 55 km from here, around 11 am, the official said.

He said the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the roadside, causing splinter injuries to eight pedestrians who were evacuated to the hospital.

The attack sparked panic among people in the town. The area has been cordoned off by security forces and a hunt has been launched to nab the terrorists behind the attack, the official said. No outfit has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

On Friday, the Army and police personnel launched a joint search operation in border areas of Poonch district and recovered 17 hand grenades, a senior police officer said.

A search operation was launched on specific information in Kharagali area of Loran border belt and a hideout was busted, he said.