  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    10 dead, several taken ill after drinking spurious liquor in UP's Barabanki

    By PTI
    |

    Barabanki, May 28: At least five people died and several others were taken ill after consuming spurious liquor in Ramnagar area of Barabanki district, police said Tuesday.

    The locals belonging to Raniganj and adjoining villages were taken ill after consuming liquor on Monday night and rushed to Ramnagar Community Health Centre (CHC), police said. While five of them died, some others were undergoing treatment at the CHC, they said.

    10 dead, several taken ill after drinking spurious liquor in UPs Barabanki
    Representational Image

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken serious note of the incident and directed senior officials to reach the spot and take stern action against the guilty, a senior government official said.

    Cash, liquor three times more than 2014 elections

    The chief minister has also asked the principal secretary, excise, to conduct an inquiry and take action against all those responsible for it.

    PTI

    lok-sabha-home

    More DEATH News

    Read more about:

    death ill uttar pradesh liquor

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 12:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue