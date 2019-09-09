  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    1 yr old falls out of car in Kerala, video goes viral

    By
    |

    Munnar, Sep 09: A one-year-old toddler had a miraculous escape as she accidentally fell off a moving jeep on a road inside a dense forest here and crawled to a nearby check-post in Rajamala, police said on Monday.

    1 yr old falls out of car in Kerala, video goes viral
    1 yr old falls out of car in Kerala, video goes viral

    The girl child, sitting on her mother's lap, fell off the vehicle on Sunday night after her parents, exhausted by the journey, had dozed off. They had travelled several kilometres when they realised that the child was missing, officials said.

    Wildlife officials at the check-post heard the child's cries and found her on a forest path which is often used by wild animals, including elephants, they said. The baby suffered minor injuries to her face and forehead due to the fall. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where first-aid was administered, and the police were informed, the officials said.

    CCTV visuals of the check-post which showed the baby falling off the jeep and crawling to safety have now gone viral on social media. The child and her parents, natives of nearby Kambalikkandam, were returning home after a visit to the Palani temple in Tamil Nadu, Santhosh K S, Sub-Inspector, Munnar, said.

    Earthquake shakes up J&K, Chamba and areas of Pak

    "The parents came to know about the child falling off after passing several kilometres and rushed to the Vellathuval police station and informed them. By that time, we had already passed on the message about the child to all nearby police stations," he said.

    After completing the necessary formalities, the child was handed over to the parents at around 1.30 am on Monday, he added.

    More KERALA News

    Read more about:

    kerala

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue