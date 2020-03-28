  • search
    1 per cent concession in stamp duty in Maha from Apr 1

    Mumbai, Mar 28: The one per cent concession in stamp duty announced in the Maharashtra budget on March 6 will start from April 1, officials said on Saturday.

    The concession is applicable to Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Nagpur and Pimpri Chinchwad for a period of two years, they said.

    "The one per cent concession on stamp duty will be on registration of documents pertaining to sale and lease of immovable property, gift deeds etc," an official informed.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 16:56 [IST]
