1 officer, 2 jawans of Indian Army martyred at Galwan Valley

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 16: One officer and 2 jawans of the Indian Army have been martyred at the Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control.

The incident took place during a violent stand off last night between India and China. Senior military officials of the two sides are meeting to defuse the situation.

During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation, a statement from the Army said.

The two sides had managed to make headway last week, when the Lt. Generals of both sides had met. Army Chief M M Naravane said that the disengagement was in process.

On Saturday, Army Chief M M Naravane had said hat the military dialogue would hopefully resolve the issue. He also said that the disengagement of troops had begun in a phased manner.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry, while reacting to the incident said,"we call upon India not to take unilateral actions or stir up trouble.