Will visit Patna next week, local parties from Bihar approaching us for alliance: Sanjay Raut

1 killed, many injured as idol immersion turns violent in Bihar's Munger

India

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Oct 27: A man was killed and 27 people injured injured in firing following a clash during the immersion of a Durga idol in Bihar's Munger district on Monday.

"The mob pelted stones and opened fire on police which led to the death of one person and injured 27 people including 20 policemen," Munger's superintendent of police Lipi Singh said.