    1 killed in clash, mobile internet services suspended in 6 Meghalaya districts

    By PTI
    Shillong, Feb 29: One person has been killed in clashes between KSU members and non-tribals during a meeting on CAA and inner line permit (ILP) in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills after which mobile internet services have been suspended in six districts, officials said on Saturday.

    The clashes between the Khasi Students Union members and non-tribals broke out during the anti-CAA and pro-ILP meetings held in the Ichamati area of the district on Friday, they said.

    Representational Image

    Mobile internet services have been suspended in six districts - East Jaintia Hills, West Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi, West Khasi Hills an South West Khasi hills - of the state from Friday night for 48-hours, officials said.

    Curfew was imposed in Shillong and adjoining areas with effect from 10 pm of February 28 to 8 am of February 29, an official order said.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 29, 2020, 12:07 [IST]
