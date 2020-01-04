  • search
Trending Narendra Modi Qasem Soleimani
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    1 dead, 8 injured after roof of building collapses in Delhi

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 04: One person died and eight were injured, including five children, were injured after the roof of a building collapsed in Uttam Nagar area here on Saturday, officials said.

    ANI Image
    ANI Image

    According to the Fire Department, they received information about the incident at 3.01 pm following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

    The roof of the first floor made from 'kota stone' collapsed, they said, adding that nine people sustained injuries and were rushed to DDU hospital.

    The victims were identified as Dulari Devi (47), Rakhi (30), Dharminder (30), Akhil (3), Sonam (12), Kannu (8), Akansh (6), Sanjeev (11) and Rani (30), they said. Devi's condition was stated to be critical, they added.

    5 killed, 7 injured after an under-construction wall collapse in Jhansi

    In another incident today at least five labourers died and seven others injured when an under-construction wall collapsed on them in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district.

    More BUILDING COLLAPSE News

    Read more about:

    building collapse delhi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue