    1 dead, 3 injured in blast at chemical factory in Maharashtra's Palghar district

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Aug 17: One person died and three were injured in a fire at a chemical factory in Tarapur Industrial area of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday evening.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    A fire brigade officer at the site said another worker was missing after the incident which took place in the Boisar MIDC area near here in Palghar district.

    Chief of the Disaster Cell of the Palghar district, Vivekanand Kadam, said dio chloride benzamine enzol chemical preparation was underway at the unit when the explosion occurred.

    Kadam said the worker who lost his life in the explosion was identified as Sandeep Kushawaha (30).

    Four other workers were seriously injured in the blast and admitted to a local hospital for treatment, he said.

    At the time of the blast, there where more than a dozen workers in the plant, Kadam said.

    The fire officer said immediately upon getting the message about the blast at about 7.30 pm, two fire engines were rushed to the spot.

    The Boisar police are probing the incident.

