    1 dead, 10 injured as two cranes collapse at Kakinada Deep Seaport

    By
    |

    Kakinada, Dec 29: One dead and ten others injured after two cranes collapsed at Kakinada Deep Seaport on Saturday. Many workers trapped under the cranes.

    1 dead, 10 inured as two cranes collapse at Kakinada Deep Seaport. Courtesy: ANI news
    Fire and Safety wing personnel of Kakinada Sea Port Limited rushed to the spot and took rescue efforts. Port police also rushed to the spot on being alerted of the accident.

    According to reports, one worker identified as Vattipalli Lakshman Kumar (35) of Kovvur in West Godavari district died on the spot.

    More details awaited.

