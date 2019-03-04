1,000-MW thermal power project of NTPL dedicated to nation

New Delhi, Mar 4: Coal Minister Piyush Goyal Monday dedicated to the nation a 1,000-megawatt (MW) thermal power project of Neyveli Tamil Nadu Power Ltd (NTPL) and a 150-MW solar power projects of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) in Tamil Nadu.

"Piyush Goyal...has dedicated the 1,000 MW coal-based thermal power station of Neyveli Tamilnadu Power Ltd (NTPL), Thoothukudi,...and 150-MW solar power projects of NLC India Ltd situated at Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar districts...on March 4," the coal ministry said in a statement.

The 1,000-MW coal-fired thermal power project of NTPL is a joint venture between NLCIL and TANGEDCO with an equity participation of 89:11.

"Tamil Nadu is the sole beneficiary of the 150 MW renewable power plants of Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram districts commissioned and dedicated to the nation today," the statement said.

So far, NLCIL has installed 591 MW of solar power and 51 MW of wind power plants in various parts of Tamil Nadu. Also, 759-MW solar power projects are under execution in Tamil Nadu, the statement said.

NLCIL has an installed capacity of 4,784.50 MW of power. Further, 2,980 MW of thermal power plant and 776.5 MW of solar power plants are under construction.

