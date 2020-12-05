0 tolerance towards corruption: BJP suspends councillor

Year 2020: When BJP took back power in Madhya Pradesh

Hyderabad GHMC Election Results 2020: 'Moral victory, party only alternative to TRS in Telangana', says BJP

How Sanjay drove the ‘Bandi’ for BJP in the GHMC polls

Zero tolerance towards corruption: BJP suspends councillor

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 05: Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Friday suspended a municipal councillor, who was arrested by the CBI, from the party's primary membership.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said councillor Manoj Mahalawat was suspended from the primary membership of the party by Mr Gupta immediately after the preliminary inquiry report came in.

"The party has zero tolerance towards corruption," he said.

Adesh Kumar Gupta replaces Manoj Tiwari as Delhi BJP chief

Manoj Mehlawat, councillor from Vasant Kunj under South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), was arrested in connection with a ₹ 10 lakh bribery case, officials said on Friday.

He had allegedly demanded bribe to allow construction of a house without any hindrance, they said.

The arrested councillor was produced before a special court which sent him to judicial custody. The agency caught him red-handed, officials said.