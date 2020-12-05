YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    0 tolerance towards corruption: BJP suspends councillor

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 05: Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Friday suspended a municipal councillor, who was arrested by the CBI, from the party's primary membership.

    Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said councillor Manoj Mahalawat was suspended from the primary membership of the party by Mr Gupta immediately after the preliminary inquiry report came in.

    0 tolerance towards corruption: BJP suspends councillor

    "The party has zero tolerance towards corruption," he said.

    Adesh Kumar Gupta replaces Manoj Tiwari as Delhi BJP chief

    Manoj Mehlawat, councillor from Vasant Kunj under South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), was arrested in connection with a ₹ 10 lakh bribery case, officials said on Friday.

    He had allegedly demanded bribe to allow construction of a house without any hindrance, they said.

    The arrested councillor was produced before a special court which sent him to judicial custody. The agency caught him red-handed, officials said.

    More BJP News

    Read more about:

    bjp politics

    Story first published: Saturday, December 5, 2020, 12:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 5, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X