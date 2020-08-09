YouTube
    Kerala air crash: It all changed in a fraction of seconds

    New Delhi, Aug 09: They had thought they had reached home, but in a fraction of seconds it was all over for them.

    Survivors of the Air India Express crash recounted with horror that unfolded as the aircraft skidded off the runway at the Kozhikode airport and broke into two, killing at least 18 people.

    The survivors said that they were happy when the plane was about to touchdown.

    Pilot of ill-fated Kerala plane had planned surprise visit on mother's birthday

    A report in the Hindustan Times while quoting a survivor said that he had told his wide that rain was a welcome sign. But our joy was short-lived. Suddenly there were big jerks and the plane was filled with loud cries. I fell off my seat and became unconscious. When I opened my eyes, I was in the hospital, he also said.

    There was chaos at the accident site. We did not realise what was happening. The flight was shaking, said Ramshad who is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Another survivor recalled that the emergency door was opened and people jumped out to safety.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 9, 2020, 8:29 [IST]
