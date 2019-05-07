  • search
    Hyderabad, May 07: The TS SSC Result 2019 is expected to be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    Reports suggest that the results would be declared on May 6. However there was a delay in the declaration of the results. Officials now suggest that the results could be declared only in the third week of May. The exams were held between March 22 and April 2 2019.

    When will TS SSC Result 2019 be declared: Check here

    Last year out of the 5,38,867 students, 83.78% passed the TS SSC result 2019. The Telangana 10th exam was cleared by 85.14% girls and 82.46% boys in 2018. The results once declared will be available on bse.telangana.gov.in.

    How to check TS SSC Result 2019:

    • Go to bse.telangana.gov.in
    • Click on the results link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 6:04 [IST]
