TS SSC Result 2019 to be declared today, check time

Hyderabad

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Hyderabad, May 13: The TS SSC Result 2019 will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The results would be declared by May 13 at 11.30 am.

A meeting was chaired a few days back by the Secretary Education, B Janardhan Reddy and there was a decision to check the results thoroughly. It was decided to check the results of those who secured marks in 10 papers and missed marks in one subject. It was also decided to facilitate an exclusive web link to all schools. Further it was stated that all arrangements should be made for students to raise objections immediately and this would be done in the online mode.

The results may be declared after May 20th. The exams were held between March 22 and April 2 2019. Last year out of the 5,38,867 students, 83.78% passed the TS SSC result 2019. The Telangana 10th exam was cleared by 85.14% girls and 82.46% boys in 2018. The results once declared will be available on bse.telangana.gov.in.

How to check TS SSC Result 2019:

Go to bse.telangana.gov.in

Click on the results link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout

Hyderabad Fact Check DEMOGRAPHICS 21,84,467 POPULATION 0.00% RURAL

100.00% URBAN

3.89% SC

1.24% ST + More Details