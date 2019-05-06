TS SSC Result 2019 expected to be declared today

Hyderabad

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Hyderabad, May 06: The TS SSC Result 2019 is expected to be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

Reports suggest that the results would be declared today (May 6). If the results are not declared tomorrow, it is expected to be declared on Tuesday (May 7).

Last year out of the 5,38,867 students, 83.78% passed the TS SSC result 2019. The Telangana 10th exam was cleared by 85.14% girls and 82.46% boys in 2018. The results once declared will be available on bse.telgangana.gov.in.

How to check TS SSC Result 2019:

Go to bse.telangana.gov.in

Click on the results link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout

Hyderabad Fact Check Year Candidate's Name Party Result Vote Vote Share Margin 2014 Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM Winner 5,13,868 53% 2,02,454 Dr.bhagavanth Rao BJP Runner Up 3,11,414 32% 0 + More Details