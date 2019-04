TS Inter Result 2019 expected today

Hyderabad, Apr 12: The TS Inter Result 2019 is likely to be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

While reports had earlier stated that the results would be declared on April 8, it is now said that the results will be declared on April 12

The Telangana Intermediate examinations for the first and second years students were held on February 27. The exams concluded in the third week of March. The results once declared will be available on bie.telangana.gov.in.

How to check TS Inter Result 2019:

Go to bie.telangana.gov.in

Click on the result link of your stream

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout