Telangana youth beaten up over remarks on Prophet; 5 arrested

Hyderabad

oi-Prakash KL

Hyderabad, Nov 13: Telangana cops have arrested five accused for allegedly assaulting a junior student in the Rangareddy district for passing a comment on Prophet Muhammad.

The investigation has reportedly revealed that there were 10 students involved in the assault where they forced the victim to chant 'Jai Mata Di' and 'Allah hu Akbar' before thrashing him.

The incident which occurred at IBS College Campus Shankerpally mandal in Ranga Reddy district in Secunderabad, came to light on November 11 after the victim shared the video via Twitter while tagging minister KTR and Cyberabad police. In the viral video, the victim was beaten up and forced to chant 'Allah Hu Akbar' and 'Jai Mata Di' by the accused seniors.

"Out of the ten accused, five are Muslims and five are non-Muslims. There was also negligence from the college management in initiating the action upon the students immediately after receiving a complaint from the victim student," the police stated.

Himank Bansal, Student, assaulted and forced to chant Allah Hu akbar in IBS campus by Islamic Terrorist in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/eNuLyNZ1kh — ವಾಲಿ (@bhairav_hara) November 12, 2022

"So far, five accused have been arrested and the search for the other five accused students is on. The arrested accused have been identified as Mohammed Imad, Sohail, Varshit, Ganesh and Vasudev Varma and they have been taken into custody," stated further.

The cops have registered the case under sections 307, 323, 450, 342, 506 r/w 34 IPC, Sec 4 (i)(ii) of TS Prohibition of Ragging Act. The police will also book the college management for its negligence. "FIR is being altered and more relevant sections will be added and college management's name will also be added. Further investigation is underway," the police added.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 16:56 [IST]