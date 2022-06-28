Telangana Inter Result 2022 now available on tsbie.cgg.gov.in: Direct links

Hyderabad

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 25: The Telangana Inter Result 2022 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results for the 1st and 2nd year exams was announced today, June 28 by the Telangana Board (TSBIE) at 11 am.

"All the students of Intermediate Education and their parents are hereby informed that Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has decided to release the results of Intermediate First Year and Second Year on Tuesday, June 28 at 11 am," read a statement by the TSBIE.

This year over 9 lakh students appeared for the TS Intermediate Exam 2022 which was held in May. Students will need to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks in order to pass in the inter 1st year and 2nd year exams.

Candidates will need to visit the official website to download the results. You will have to use your roll number, date of birth in order to access your results. The Telangana Inter Result 2022 is available on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, and examresults.net.