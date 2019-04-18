Telangana Inter Result 2019 to be declared today by this time

Hyderabad

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Hyderabad, Apr 18: The Telangana Inter Result 2019 will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The results are likely to be declared by 11 am.

The Telangana Intermediate examinations for the first and second years students were held on February 27. The exams concluded in the third week of March. The results once declared will be available on bie.telangana.gov.in or examresults.net.

How to check Telangana Inter Result 2019:

Go to bie.telangana.gov.in or examresults.net

or Click on the result link of your stream

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout