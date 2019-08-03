Telangana High Court jobs: 54 Stenographer vacancies announced; How to apply online

Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 03: Telangana High Court jobs have been announced and 54 Stenographer Gr III job openings have been advertised under Telangana High Court Recruitment 2019 on official website. The official Telangana High Court jobs notification from the link given below.

Telangana High Court Recruitment 2019 for the posts of Stenographer Gr III would begin on August 5 and the last date is September 4, 2019.

Download Telangana High Court Stenographer vacancies official notification: Click Here

Telangana High Court Jobs 2019 Stenographer posts salary, eligibility:

Eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through the High Court of Telengana's official Website www.hc.ts.nic.in from 05 August to 04 September 2019. Stenographer Gr III salary would be in the pay scale Rs 22,460 - Rs 66,330. Aspirant must be a graduate with knowledge of working on computers.

Steps to apply for Telangana High Court Stenographer jobs:

Visit http://hc.ts.nic.in/

Scroll down and click on this link - Notifications from 01-01-2019

- Notifications from 01-01-2019 There is a blinking link which says "RECRUITMENT - Notifications (9) for recruitment of Staff in the Subordinate Courts of Telangana State under Direct Recruitment - Regarding, Recruitment Cell,dated 31-07-2019".

Click on this and read all the instructions.

After August 5, a link to apply would appear on page mentioned in step-2