Papulosquamous disorder patient sent to govt hospital in Hyderabad to rule out monkeypox

AP ECET Result 2022 to be declared today

Hyderabad

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, Aug 10: The AP ECET Result 2022 will be declared today. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The ECET exam scorecard too will be made available and to download it candidates would require their registration number and hall ticket ID.

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2022 was held on July 22 and the candidates had been given an option to raise objections till July 26.

AP EAPCET 2022 answer key date and time announced: Check details

The AP ECET 2022 exam is being conducted for candidates to take admissions to second year Engineering and Pharmacy courses of Engineering and Technology and BSc Mathematics. The body which conducts the ECET Exam 2022 is the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada. The AP ECET Result 2022 once declared will be available on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 11:15 [IST]