    10 workers killed after being buried under mound of mud in Hyderabad

    By PTI
    |

    Hyderabad, Apr 10: Ten people including some women labourers working under the MNREGA scheme were killed when a huge mound of mud fell on them at a worksite in Narayanpet district Wednesday, police said.

    Representational Image

    The incident occurred this afternoon when a huge quantity of mud fell on them at the worksite following which they were buried alive, they said adding efforts were on to rescue those trapped.

    AP assembly elections 2019: 632 crorepatis in the fray

    Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed deep shock and anguish over the incident which he described as "unfortunate". Rao instructed the officials concerned to provide all necessary care to those injured.

    PTI

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 14:12 [IST]
