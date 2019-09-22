  • search
Trending Election Commission Howdy Mody
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Howdy Modi Live: Modi's words were elixir for us, says Kashmiri Pandits elated after meeting PM

    By Staff
    |

    Houston, Sep 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing 'Howdy Modi!' event at NRG Stadium in Houston, United States, on Sunday, September 23. The cultural programme will begin by 7:30 pm Indian time Prime Minister Modi's address will begin after 9 pm (IST) on Sunday. The time difference between India and Texas is 10:30 hrs so it would be Sunday morning in Texas. The event would end at 12:30 pm in Texas (11:00 pm IST).

    Howdy Modi Live: Over 50,000 to attend highly anticipated event

    'Howdy Modi' Event: Date, Time, Schedule, Ticket and More

    Newest First Oldest First
    9:58 AM, 22 Sep
    Rakesh Kaul, Global Kashmiri Pandit diaspora said,''PM told us Kashmiri pandits have suffered a lot. His words were elixir for us. When we talked of Article 370,he said there's a new breeze&we'll build a new Kashmir.We've hopes with PM, we'll work with him&make Kashmir a paradise again.''
    9:27 AM, 22 Sep
    Daniel Yergin,Vice Chairman,IHS Markit, on Round table meeting of PM Modi with oil sector CEOs, says "It's very important that PM came here&it's a huge statement about the India-US partnership in terms of energy...He has come here means we can really build this partnership.''
    9:26 AM, 22 Sep
    Submitting the memorandum, Kashmiri Pandits requested PM,''Request that a task force/advisory council from our community be established under MHA to bring together community leaders, subject matter experts and key stakeholders to help in development of plan to repatriate Kashmiri Pandits to the region.'' ''We look forward to working with GoI and newly constituted UTs to bring inclusive&sustainable development for benefit of all. We look forward to returning home in order to restore Kashmiri civilization’s core values of peace, pluralism, religious freedom.''
    9:24 AM, 22 Sep
    ''We're very active in the Indian market. I highlighted the work we've done with 'Invest India'. We've a big investment we'll be finishing next year near Pune - a large manufacturing facility,'' Mike Train said.
    9:24 AM, 22 Sep
    Mike Train, President Emerson Electric Co on PM Modi's round table meeting with oil sector CEO said,''It was a real pleasure and an honour to be a part of the meeting. He shared the outlook, the enthusiasm. He wants to have a balanced approach, bringing energy in a sustainable way to India.''
    9:23 AM, 22 Sep
    Sindhi activist, Zafar, speaks of human rights violations by Pak. Says "Sindhi people have come here in Houston with a message. When Modi ji passes through here in morning we'll be here with our message that we want freedom. We hope Modi ji & President Trump helps us."
    8:36 AM, 22 Sep
    ''We thanked him on behalf of the 700,000 Kashmiri Pandits all over the globe for such a historic decision. We assured him that our community will work with the govt to fulfill your dream for a Kashmir which is peaceful, full of growth where people are all happy,'' Surinder Kaul also said.
    8:35 AM, 22 Sep
    Surinder Kaul, representing Kashmiri Pandit community said,''PM told us you've suffered a lot together we've to build new Kashmir. Our youth presented him the messages that the community have prepared for him. I presented a memorandum on behalf of the community. He gladly accepted that.''
    8:33 AM, 22 Sep
    CEOs talked about enhancing their footprint in India. They lauded government efforts towards Ease of Doing Business, steps taken towards deregulation in the sector, supported reforms and policies and were upbeat on the Indian economy.
    8:32 AM, 22 Sep
    Objective of the meeting was to deepen the energy cooperation of the two sides as part of our strategic energy partnership.CEOs were thankful to the Government for the support and facilitation
    8:32 AM, 22 Sep
    ANI Sources on PM Modi's round table meeting with oil sector CEOs: CEOs of 17 global energy companies participated in the Round table. Combined net worth of companies is US trillion with a presence in 150 countries. All companies have some engagement/presence with/in India.
    8:31 AM, 22 Sep
    A delegation of Kashmiri Pandits meets and interacts with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A member kisses PM Modi's hands and says, "Thank you on behalf of 7 Lakh Kashmiri Pandits."
    8:31 AM, 22 Sep
    Members of Bohra community meet and interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Houston. They also felicitated the Prime Minister.
    8:31 AM, 22 Sep
    Avinder Chawla, sitting Commissioner, Arvin, California said,''We submitted a memorandum & thanked Modi ji for what he has done for Sikh community. We thanked him for Kartarpur corridor. President Trump is coming here tomorrow (at Howdy Modi), shows how important a leader PM Modi is.''
    8:29 AM, 22 Sep
    Submitting the memorandum, the Sikh community requested the PM to address the issues of - 1984 sikh genocide, dedicating Delhi airport to Guru Nanak Dev International Airport, Article 25 of Indian Constitution and Anand Marriage Act, Visa and Passport renewal of asylees.
    8:29 AM, 22 Sep
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with members of Sikh community in Houston. During the interaction they congratulated PM Modi on some decisions taken by the Government of India. The community has also submitted a memorandum to the PM.
    8:28 AM, 22 Sep
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with members of Sikh community in Houston.
    8:28 AM, 22 Sep
    : Tellurian & Petronet signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for upto 5 Million Tonnes of LNG through equity investment in Driftwood. The two companies will aim to finalise the transaction agreements by 31 March, 2020.
    8:28 AM, 22 Sep
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds round table meeting with oil sector CEOs in Houston.
    8:27 AM, 22 Sep
    "Howdy Houston! It's a bright afternoon here in Houston. Looking forward to a wide range of programmes in this dynamic and energetic city today and tomorrow," PM tweeted on arrival at Houston's George Bush International Airport.
    8:27 AM, 22 Sep
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the George Bush International Airport in Houston on Saturday afternoon ((11.05 pm IST). The Prime Minister was received by US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla.
    8:26 AM, 22 Sep
    PM Modi will be in the United States from September 21 to 27. during which he will address the annual high-level UN General Assembly session, hold bilateral talks with Trump administration and interact with the Indian diaspora in the much anticipated 'Howdy Modi' event.
    8:26 AM, 22 Sep
    The Howdy Modi event has been organised by The Texas India Forum. Besides PM Modi's address, the event will also have Indian cultural programmes. Post the event, PM Modi will separately interact with the US Congress members before leaving for New York for the UN General Assembly session and other engagements. The prime minister's schedule includes multi-lateral engagements, interaction with the business community, bilateral meetings. The New York leg of the visit will also cover important elements of bilateral relations and he will also addressing the opening plenary of the Bloomberg Global Business Forum and receive the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's Global Goalkeepers Goals Award 2019. The prime minister will conclude his US visit with a special address at United Nations General Assembly on 27 September.
    8:25 AM, 22 Sep
    The 'Howdy, Modi!' event is the third meeting between Donald Trump and PM Modi in three months, after the G20 summit in Japan in June and the G7 summit in France last month. This will be Modi's third major address to the Indian-American community after he became the prime minister in 2014 and the first after his re-election in May. The previous two were at theMadison Square Garden in New York in 2014 and the Silicon Valley in 2016. Both the events were attended by more than 20,000 people.
    8:25 AM, 22 Sep
    PM Modi will address a gathering of close to 50,000 people at the event. US President Donald Trump will be making a joint appearance with Prime Minister Modi at the "Howdy Modi" event in Houston. The mega event is believed to be one of the largest events to welcome a foreign head of government ever in the history of the United States.

    More HOWDY MODI News

    Read more about:

    howdy modi narendra modi houston

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue