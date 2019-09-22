Howdy Modi Live: Modi's words were elixir for us, says Kashmiri Pandits elated after meeting PM

The 'Howdy, Modi!' event is the third meeting between Donald Trump and PM Modi in three months, after the G20 summit in Japan in June and the G7 summit in France last month. This will be Modi's third major address to the Indian-American community after he became the prime minister in 2014 and the first after his re -election in May. The previous two were at theMadison Square Garden in New York in 2014 and the Silicon Valley in 2016. Both the events were attended by more than 20,000 people.