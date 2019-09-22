Howdy Modi Live: US Congressional delegation welcomes PM Modi

  • search
    Houston, Sep 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the 'Howdy Modi!' event in Houston, United States, will begin shortly. US President Donald Trump would be joining the Prime Minister for the grand Indian Diaspora event which would be attended by over 50,000 people.

    Howdy Modi schedule as per Indian time (IST):

    • 7:30 pm: Cultural programme will begin
    • 9:20 pm: President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will walk to the stage.
    • 9:20-9:30 pm: Houston Mayor will welcome PM Modi and President Trump.
    • 9.39 -10:09 pm: President Trump will speak at Howdy Modi.
    • 10:15 pm onwards: PM Modi will speak at Howdy Modi event.

    (Image courtesy - Texas India Forum @howdymodi/ Twitter)

    9:50 PM, 22 Sep
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives on stage at NRG stadium in Houston, he will address the gathering shortly.
    9:49 PM, 22 Sep
    House Majority leader Steyn Hoyer welcomes Pm Modi.
    9:48 PM, 22 Sep
    Houston Mayor presents Key to Houston to PM Modi.
    9:48 PM, 22 Sep
    "India and US trade keeps getting stronger each day. Indian culture is woven in the fabric of our state and we are proud to celebrate this cultural relation with PM Modi," US Senator John Cornyn says as he welcomes PM Modi in Houston.
    9:44 PM, 22 Sep
    Rousing reception for PM Modi at the NRG stadium.
    9:42 PM, 22 Sep
    PM Modi shakes hands with the Congressional delegation on the dias.
    9:42 PM, 22 Sep
    PM Narendra Modi arrives to a huge applause. Waves at the crowd.
    9:41 PM, 22 Sep
    United States Congressional delegation arrives on stage at the NRG Stadium.
    9:34 PM, 22 Sep
    PM Narendra Modi arrives at NRG stadium in Houston. He will address the gathering shortly.
    9:34 PM, 22 Sep
    Houston Mayor introduces Congressional leaders.
    9:17 PM, 22 Sep
    United States Senator for Texas, John Cornyn: I won't be surprised if there is some announcement by President Trump today, hopefully we will be able to sort out the trade differences.
    9:17 PM, 22 Sep
    "A challenge that many second and third generation Indian-Americans go through is navigating the complexity of having a hyphenated identity as an Indian and an American. Woven showcases the multiplicity of Indian-American experience. Our hope is that each person sees themselves in at least one form of expression and recognises that whatever mix of Indian and American they are, it is just right," said Heena Patel, CEO of MELA Arts Connect and co-producer of the program. The show will also shine a light on unsung heroes in the Indian-American community who have undertaken selfless acts benefiting the broader American community without any need of recognition.
    9:17 PM, 22 Sep
    Organised by the non-profit Texas India Forum, the event, with the tagline 'Shared Dreams, Bright Futures', will shine light on the tremendous contribution of Indo-Americans in United States and the strong and lasting partnership between the US and India. The cultural programme preceding Prime Minister Modi's address, showcasing Indian-American artists from Texas and elsewhere, will portray how the community is woven into the larger tapestry of American life. It will involve broad-based community participation across the United States. The 90-minute music, dance, and multimedia show features close to 400 artists and community members from Texas and across the nation. There are 27 groups performing in a live and multimedia experience that will showcase the diversity in the Indian-American community, organisers said.
    9:16 PM, 22 Sep
    Looking forward to address 'Howdy, Modi' rally in Houston, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he and his "friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a "good time" at the mega event. "Will be in Houston to be with my friend. Will be a great day in Texas!" Trump tweeted. "We'll be going to Houston and we'll be at a very nice big stadium packed full of people with Prime Minister Modi," Trump told reporters on the South Lawns of the White House before he left for Houston, where he and Modi would address over 50,000 Indian-Americans at the NRG Stadium. "He (Modi) asked if I would go with him and I've accepted and We're going to have a good time," Trump said minutes before he boarded Marine One from the White House lawns. "I hear it's a tremendous crowd," he added.
    9:01 PM, 22 Sep
    9:01 PM, 22 Sep
    #HowdyModi
    8:36 PM, 22 Sep
    The crowd awaits PM @narendramodi's arrival with high energy in the stadium!
    8:17 PM, 22 Sep
    The Indian-American community has turned out in full force for #HowdyModi! Community members have travelled from across the country to be a part of this historic event
    8:13 PM, 22 Sep
    Howdy Modi event begins with a Sikh Gurbani prayer from the Kirtan singers of the Guru Nanak Society of Greater Cincinnati.
    8:13 PM, 22 Sep
    The cultural programmes at the Houston's NRG Stadium have begun. PM Modi and Trump to arrive shortly.
    7:58 PM, 22 Sep
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the 'Howdy Modi!' event in Houston, United States, will begin shortly. US President Donald Trump would be joining the Prime Minister for the grand Indian Diaspora event which would be attended by over 50,000 people.
    7:52 PM, 22 Sep
    United States Senator for Texas, John Cornyn arrives at NRG stadium.
    7:05 PM, 22 Sep
    President Trump:
    6:59 PM, 22 Sep
    Howdy Modi:
    6:58 PM, 22 Sep
    Howdy Modi fever:
    6:47 PM, 22 Sep
    The NRG stadium is filling up and typically Indian atmosphere of Dhols, Dhamaal and Dances has gripped Houston. (Image courtesy - Texas India Forum @howdymodi/ Twitter)
    6:39 PM, 22 Sep
    Dhols, Dhamaal and Dances at the stadium:
    6:20 PM, 22 Sep
    People from all across the United States. The flights flying into Houston are sold out.
    6:17 PM, 22 Sep
    The security arrangements at the NRG stadium are stringent. There are long queues outside the NRG stadium. People are being frisked and let in, the stadium is slowly filling up.
    5:00 PM, 22 Sep
    People start gathering outside NRG stadium in Houston, Texas.
