Howdy Modi Live: US Congressional delegation welcomes PM Modi

Looking forward to address 'Howdy, Modi' rally in Houston, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he and his "friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a "good time" at the mega event. "Will be in Houston to be with my friend. Will be a great day in Texas!" Trump tweeted. "We'll be going to Houston and we'll be at a very nice big stadium packed full of people with Prime Minister Modi," Trump told reporters on the South Lawns of the White House before he left for Houston, where he and Modi would address over 50,000 Indian-Americans at the NRG Stadium. "He (Modi) asked if I would go with him and I've accepted and We're going to have a good time," Trump said minutes before he boarded Marine One from the White House lawns. "I hear it's a tremendous crowd," he added.