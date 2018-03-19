Thane: Case registered against 6 MNS workers vandalise Gujarati signboards at shops

A case has been registered against at least 6 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers in Vaaliv Police Station for vandalising Gujarati signboards at shops in Vasai, along on Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway 8, as they were in Gujarati.

The incident took place at Sativali, around 47km from Mumbai.

The incident came two days after Raj Thackeray called for opposition unity and a "Modi-mukt Bharat" by 2019.

Addressing party workers at a rally at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai on Saturday, Thackeray said, "The country is fed up with the false promises made by (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and his government."

"All opposition parties should come together to get rid of the BJP-led NDA government to ensure a 'Modi-mukt Bharat'," he said while reminding the audience of the BJP's "Congress-mukt Bharat" slogan.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day