Heavy rains lash Hyderabad: Schools, colleges to be shut today

Schools and colleges in Hyderabad have been instructed to remain closed on Tuesday in the backdrop of heavy rains.

Five hours of heavy rain paralysed Hyderabad on Monday evening as many parts of the city were flooded and the traffic came to a standstill.

The downpour led to inundation of several low-lying areas and traffic moved at a snail's pace due to water-logging at different places in the city.

Three people, including an eight-month-old child, have died due to the heavy downpour. A 28-year-old man and his six-month-old son were buried alive in Banjara Hills after a wall came crumbling down on them.

Hyderabad Police have been working 24X7 to provide relief materials to the residents and also issued helpline numbers for the citizens. Dial 100 GHMC 040-21111111.

The press release issued by the police says: In view of heavy rains, the entire force of Hyderabad City Police including force from L&O Police Stations, Traffic Police Stations, Task Force, Armed Reserve, Home Gaurds, Special Branch, CCS, Armed Reserve, Security Wing have been alerted to be in readiness.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has also directed the officials to take up relief works and respond to problems wherever they occurred.

According to a Met official, 67.6 mm of rainfall was recorded in the city from around 4:30 PM to 8:30 PM on Monday.

OneIndia News