BJP SC Morcha to hold convention in Nagpur

By Smriti Pathak

New Delhi, Jan 17: The SC Morcha of the BJP will hold its national convention and a massive rally in Nagpur on Saturday and Sunday, the president of the outfit said.

The event, 'Bhim Vijay Sankalp', is being held at Nagpur, where the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) is located, to dispel "illusion" that the BJP was a party of upper castes only, BJP SC Morcha chief Vinod Sonkar told reporters.

"This illusion needs to be removed from the Scheduled Caste society," he said.

'Bhim Vijay Sankalp Rashtriye Adhiveshan, 2019,' and 'Bhim Vijay Sankalp Rally' at Nagpur is relevant as it is associated with the life of B R Ambedkar, Sonkar said.

The resolve to bring back the Modi government at the Centre in upcoming polls will be taken during the convention and rally, he said.

Sonkar said BJP chief Amit Shah and Union minister Nitin Gadkari would be present in the programme, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Sonkar, who represents the Kaushambi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, hit out at the Congress and other parties for not doing anything for Dalits in the country.

He also attacked Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati for entering into alliance with the Samajwadi Party for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. "Mayawati should tell people why she has allied with SP..."

He said the SP-BSP alliance was an indication that the two parties were "scared" of the BJP, claiming that the Modi government had worked for honouring icons of the Dalit community and ensured their social and economic emancipation.