Assam HS Result 2022 date, time announced; Details here

Guwahati

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Guwahati, Jun 25: The Assam HS Result 2022 date and time has been announced officially. The results for higher secondary exams in Assam conducted by Assam higher secondary education council (AHSEC) to be declared on 27th June.

"Results of Higher Secondary examination will be announced on 27th June at 9 am," tweets Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"The HS, 12th result 2022 will be announced by June 30, not this week," Borthakur reportedly told Career360.

The candidates will have to check the official website announced by AHSEC.

The Assam Higher Secondary result will be announced only in online mode and candidates can check it on the official website - ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in.

The Assam HS Pre-examination was conducted from 15th December to 4th January and the final exam was held from 15th March to 12th April 2022.

How to check the Assam HS result 2022?

visit the official website ahsec.assam.gov.in

Click on the Results link

now click on the AHSEC HS result 2022 link

enter the roll Number & check the result

Also, check the roll number wise/schoolwise result gazette

check & save the result

take print out

Story first published: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 9:27 [IST]