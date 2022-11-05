Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 Result 2022 releasing tomorrow: How to check

Guwahati

Guwahati, Nov 05: The Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 Results 2022 will be released on November 6, 2022. The announcement was made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results through the official website.

Taking to Twitter, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "I am glad to inform that the results of the written examination held for recruitment for Class III posts of GOA shall be announced on 6 th November 2022 by the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class III posts."

This year for the recruitment for Grade 3 & 4 posts over 4 lakh candidates appeared and now all are waiting for their results.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through their application number and date of birth.

Assam SLRC Grade 3 result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website- sebaonline.org

On the appeared homepage, click on the Assam SLRC Grade 3 (will be active after the result is announced)

Entre the required credentials like registration number, date of birth etc and log in

Check your result at the SEBA login portal

Check and download the result

Take a print out for future references

Story first published: Saturday, November 5, 2022, 16:01 [IST]