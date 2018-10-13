India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Assam: 4 injured in explosion in Guwahati, probe underway

By
    Guwahati, Oct 13: Four people were injured in an explosion near Shukleshwar Ghat in Guwahati on Saturday.

    Assam: 4 injured in explosion in Guwahati. Courtesy: ANI news
    No outfit has claimed responsibility for the blast. Police has cordoned off the area and the probe is underway. 

    "Around 11:45 am, an explosion occurred at the riverfront. Preliminary investigation rules out any sabotage activity. Bomb disposal squad is present at the spot, further investigation is underway, " news agency ANI quoted Joint CP Diganta Borah as saying. 

    More details awaited. 

