Assam: 4 injured in explosion in Guwahati, probe underway

Guwahati, Oct 13: Four people were injured in an explosion near Shukleshwar Ghat in Guwahati on Saturday.

No outfit has claimed responsibility for the blast. Police has cordoned off the area and the probe is underway.

"Around 11:45 am, an explosion occurred at the riverfront. Preliminary investigation rules out any sabotage activity. Bomb disposal squad is present at the spot, further investigation is underway, " news agency ANI quoted Joint CP Diganta Borah as saying.

Guwahati: Police present at the spot where an explosion occurred near Shukleshwar Ghat today, 4 people were injured. #Assam

