Karnataka elections: Yellapur Assembly constituency

Yellapur is a town in Uttara Kannada district of the state and is located in the Western Ghats section of Karnataka.

Such a position gives it the benefits of being home to scenic and natural beauty. It is also famous for the two natural falls, Satoddi and Magod, along with other hills and valleys.

With Satoddi falls being one of the most-well know falls in the state, which visitors usually line up to visit between November to April.

Magod falls is another tourist attraction where Bedthi river takes two distinct leaps to hurtle from a height of more than 600 feet into a rocky ravine.

The nearby sunset point of Jenu Kallu Gudda, in the Western Ghats, meaning Honeystone hill.

It is considered one of the major trading centres for the primary crop Arecanut which is grown there, along with paddy.

Nearly 90 per cent of farmers in the constituency grow these two crops. A unique fact about the population of Yellapur is the presence of members of an African tribe who have lived in it for several decades.

A H Shivaram is the sitting MLA and belongs to Indian National Congress.

OneIndia News